Bored at home, ready for some fun or conversation with someone new, come by the Senior Center and see us. Anyone want to play some Scrabble on a Friday afternoon? We are here from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Our September/October newsletter is being mailed out this week and is available on our website, too. Call Della to get on our mailing list if you don’t currently receive the newsletter.

Prevention: Let’s talk about those pesky mosquitos. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has said that the majority of Kansas is currently at a high risk for West Nile Virus! Mosquito bites can be more than just annoying and itchy. They can spread viruses that make you sick or, in rare cases, cause death. Although most kinds of mosquitoes are just nuisance mosquitoes, some kinds of mosquitoes in the United States and around the world spread viruses that can cause disease. CDC offers the following suggestions:

Use insect repellent: Use an EPA-registered insect repellent with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), Para-menthane-diol ( PMD), 2-undecanoneCover up: Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.Keep mosquitoes outside: Use air conditioning, or window and door screens.

Activities: Our next trip is Thursday, Aug. 29 to Lee Richardson Zoo. Be here by 9:30 a.m. to go with us. No reservation needed. We will be back before 11:45 a.m. On Sept. 4, we make our final Route 66 trip to the Stauth Museum in Montezuma. We may end up with an empty seat, so call and check if you would like to go. 272-3620.

Senior Center Weekly Activities:

Wednesday, Aug. 28; Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, Aug. 29: Lee Richardson Zoo Trip 9:15 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Bingo 10:30: Art Class 10 a.m.; Throwback Thursday 11:45 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Movie & Popcorn 12:45 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 31: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1: Duplicate bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie.

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Dance with the Moonshiners 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Lunch Menu:

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Baked Ham with Pineapple slice, Sweet Potatoes with marshmallow topping, Corn & Fruit

Thursday, Aug. 29: Swiss Cheeseburger with Grilled Mushrooms on a Bun, Grilled Red Potatoes, Broccoli & Chocolate Ice Cream

Friday, Aug. 30: Tuna Casserole, Green Beans & Fruit

Monday, Sept. 2: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans & pudding

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Tater Tot Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Pasta Salad & Fruit