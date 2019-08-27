Garden City Community College Hispanic American Leadership Organization (H.A.L.O) and GCCC Student Support Services (SSS) is hosting a free parent workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 7.

The workshop, delivered in both English and Spanish, will be held in the Endowment Room of the Beth Tedrow Student Center. Information covered will related to admissions, scholarships, financial aid, opportunities available to DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students, and more.

For more information, or to register, students or their parents should contact Manuela Vigil at 620-276-9660 or manuela.vigil@gcccks.edu.