A Garden City man was arrested Monday in connection to an explosive device police found in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.

Garden City Police Department officers arrested Tristan Michael Dortch, 22, 2106 C St., on charges of criminal use of an explosive device, criminal threat and criminal damage to property, said Sgt. Lana Urteaga. He is currently lodged at the Finney County Jail.

Officers were called about 8 a.m. to investigate criminal damage to a vehicle located in the 1300 block of Eighth Street, Urteaga said. Upon investigation of the damage, officers found a homemade explosive device made from fireworks, she said. Urteaga said Dortch created the device but does not own the vehicle.

Explosive technicians from the Kansas Highway Patrol arrived at the scene and ultimately rendered the device safe, Urteaga said. The device did not explode or cause any damage. Officers secured the 1200 through 1400 blocks of North Eighth Street for six hours.

Urteaga said the device was not near or in any way connected to Abe Hubert Elementary School, which is located in the 1200 block of North Eighth Street. Urteaga said after officers notified school staff of the situation, the school was put into an exterior lockdown for three hours.

