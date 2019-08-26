This week, readers wondered about splitting storms and donating to charities.

Q: It’s been a crazy weather season for 2019 so far. With the tornado that hit outside of South Hutchinson in the spring, it got me thinking again that tornadoes can and will strike anywhere, even in cities.

Even though tornadoes and severe thunderstorms will go through Hutchinson sometimes, how come some of these storms will split and go in different directions when they’re around Hutchinson itself?

There’s a popular belief where the salt mines are located influences this. Is it true? Just wondering.

There’s a lot of factors that determine where a storm will go, but cities really isn’t one of them.

“Overall, the storm will move over wherever it wants to move over,” said Vanessa Pearce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Wichita location.

Each storm is different and there are multiple reasons why storms split.

“It’s not uncommon for storms to split, it just depends on the instability in the atmosphere,” Pearce said. “Some things from the surface can contribute, like heat coming from the surface, but those clouds are forming above.”

Pearce mentioned there’s some talk in meteorological circles about heat from asphalt in large cities affecting conditions, but the amount of asphalt needed is much more than Hutchinson provides.

Most times, storms don’t pay much attention to things on the ground.

“There’re forming off of what’s up in the atmosphere,” Pearce said. “They have their own way about them.”

Q: Please give me some information on researching the credibility of charities. I have been told there is a way to find out how much of every dollar actually goes to the designated "source", as opposed to the leadership of the charity. I know many charities have a very poor track record, with just a few cents of every dollar being used as advertised.

There’s a few different resources, each offering different aspects.

Keep in mind, most groups can define for themselves how much money qualifies as overhead and how much is needed for a certain cause. Some groups are created just to pass funds along, others use funds to pay a salary of a person who offers advice.

For larger charities or nonprofits, check guidestar.org. The website can show users how much an organization brings in and where that money goes to. The downside is that it’s hard to keep sites like this current. Many documents are from a few years ago.

Locally, any charity that operates in Kansas must file with the Secretary of State’s office, said Katie Koupal, spokesperson for the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

“There’s a form, and they must also include the IRS 990 form with a ton of information on financial info. If something looks fishy, the Attorney General can investigate,” Koupal said.

Koupal suggested using KScharitycheck.org, which is a website that Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services, Secretary of State and Attorney General collaborate on updating

However, not all charities have to register. A variety of groups are exempt under Kansas statute, such as educational, patriotic, or alumni associations that keep solicitation of donations to their membership.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.