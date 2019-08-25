GARDEN CITY — The Tyson Foods Inc. employees chosen to participate in the first round of Upward Academy classes in Finney County were scheduled to start classes last week.

And most of them did.

Between the time the program launched and classes began, an Aug. 9 fire struck the beef processing plant at Holcomb. Tyson Foods remained committed to the Upward Academy and so did Garden City Career Connection Academy, a division of Garden City Community College, the educational partner in the program.

Some scheduled Upward Academy participants are working at Tyson’s plant in Lexington, Neb., said Hector Martinez, director of the Garden City Career Connection Academy, but most students were present.

“A small number of our team members have volunteered to help with production at other Tyson beef plants since the Finney County plant is idle,” said Gary Mickelson, senior director of media relations for the Arkansas-headquartered Tyson Foods, on Friday.

There are three classes offered through the Upward Academy: English as a second language; preparedness for a high school equivalency degree; and preparedness for U.S. citizenship.

Tyson Foods, with plants in various states and different countries, initiated Upward Academy three and a half years ago, according to Kevin Scherer, corporate senior manager for employee social responsibility.

Many of Tyson Foods’ front-line team members are immigrants to the U.S., and up to 50 different countries can be represented within a single plant, according to a company report.

Upward Academy was an effort to bring stability to the lives of our team members, Scherer said.

It is a voluntary program for employees, who can take classes free of charge. Tyson Foods uses the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and also partners with local educational programs. Upward Academy is found in approximately 50 Tyson plants.

The classes are generally offered in plants before or after work shifts, Scherer said.

Following through with plans for the first Upward Academy classes was “kind of like the spirit after the fire,” Martinez said. Tyson Foods announced it would rebuild and employees would continue to be paid during the recovery.

Martinez said about 360 enrolled for the first round of Upward Academy. There was only the capacity to serve 30 students in an ESL class at a time, and there are two such classes. There also is a limit of 30 students in each of the other classes.

Participants were selected based on seniority, Martinez said.

“We have a set date for testing and a set date for classes,” Martinez said. The decision was made to proceed with the students selected, and the classes took place at the Holcomb plant, he said.

Martinez said there will be other opportunities for Tyson employees who want to take advantage of their time to take similar courses on campus. He said Tyson, the community college and economic development were working together to make additional services available.

There will be future rounds of Upward Academy classes, too.

“Upward Academy is going to be eight to ten weeks, four times a year,” Martinez said. “That is going to continue. We already have a waiting list."

Finney County Economic Development Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer Lona DuVall praised Garden City Community College’s role in offering to make more classes available for Tyson’s workforce. That’s “pretty awesome of our community college to step up and do that,” she said.

DuVall also commended Tyson Foods.

”They are a tremendous employer and they do a lot to improve the lives of their team members,” she said.