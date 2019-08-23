1. Sunflower Festival at Kansas Maze: 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Kansas Maze, 13209 E. 82nd Ave., Buhler. The second annual event is open Aug. 24 through Sept. 14. Visitors can take photos among the sunflowers. See www.kansasmaze.com for more information.

2. Yoder Heritage Day: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Yoder. Things to do for the whole family through the day include a parade, horse races, food vendors, petting zoo and more.

3. Reno County Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The Reno County Farmers Market is proud to offer a biweekly gathering of local farmers, artists and producers. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram to learn about family activities, drawings for Market Bucks and live music.

4. Galaxy Forum: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Cosmosphere, 1100 No. Plum St., Hutchinson. “Black Holes, Humans in Space and more” is free and open to the public. It will be in the Discovery Room of the Cosmosphere. Geared for ages 12 to adult. Dr. Allison Kirkpatrick of KU will speak about supermassive black holes and the Event Horizon Telescope and other cutting-edge black hole research. Dr. Amy Betz of KSU will speak about two big concerns in space — heat and water. She will discuss designing more efficient and compact technologies for that. Steve Durst, a co-founder of the Ad Astra Kansas Foundation, sponsor of this event, will discuss his hopes for the space sciences in Kansas in the 21st century.

5. Kansas Authors Club meeting: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Hutchinson Community College Parker Student Union, 1400 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. For information: 620-899-3144, jim@copintheclassroom.com. District 6 invites members and guests to an informal gathering of writers, authors and aspiring authors. Everyone is invited (but not required) to share their creative writing during a “Read Around.” Results of writing prompts may also be shared with the group. Choose one of the following writing prompts to write about: 1. You may choose any of the five unrelated words and make them into a sentence, paragraph, poem, a memoir, or piece of fiction. Words are: admire, dynasty, nick, incompatible, pick 2. Use the reward postcard above as a prompt for your writing. 3. Write about a person you’ve visited with since our last meeting. It can be a new acquaintance or an old friend. 4. Think about an incident that happened to you and exaggerate it into a tall tale.

6. "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Rated R. A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Admission is $4 per person, available at the door 30 minutes before showtime. More information at www.hutchinsonfox.com/foxfilmseries.