Representatives from the Kansas Farm Bureau announced a new insurance benefit during the 98th annual Reno County Farm Bureau meeting on Aug. 19. The plan includes traditional, supplemental, dental and vision insurance, as well as short-term care.

“This is an issue for farmers,” said Keith Miller of the Farm Bureau. “Insurance is through the roof.”

One must be a member of the Kansas Farm Bureau and pay to receive this benefit. Constituents with pre-existing conditions won't be accepted.

In April, the Kansas Legislature passed a bill to allow the Farm Bureau to offer a health plan to its members.

“It’s got a lot of opportunity to help a lot of people,” Miller said.

Many Reno County officials were present at the meeting, including state Reps. Jason Probst, D-Hutchinson; Joe Seiwert, R-Pretty Prairie; Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson; Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst; and representatives of U.S. Sens. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan.

The Reno County Farm Bureau strives to educate youths and provide advocacy for farmers.

“We lobby to benefit the farmer,” said Reno County Farm Bureau president Cameron Peirce. “This meeting helps let the membership know what the board is doing.”

The Century Farm Family Award was presented to Sherry and Jim Hall, and the Farm Family Award was presented to Cindy and John Colle.

College scholarships totaling more than $1,000 were given to four Reno County Farm Bureau student ambassadors. Ambassadors Hayden Peirce, of Haven High School; Cale McCabe, of Buhler High School; and Katlin Colle, of Nickerson High School, plan to attend Kansas State University and major in an agriculture-related major. Becca Paine, of Hutchinson High School, plans to major in agriculture at Hutchinson Community College.

Three new ambassadors were introduced: Morgan Carmichael, of Haven High School; Piper Schlatter, of Buhler High School; and Abigail Geesling, of Fairfield High School.

“I didn’t grow up on a farm,” McCabe said. “Being an ambassador increased my passion for farming.”

The evening’s keynote speaker, Lacy Pitts, agreed. She explained how her time as ambassador to the farm bureau shaped her future. After graduating from Buhler High School, Pitts attended Kansas State and became a member of the Collegiate Farm Bureau. This summer she interned for U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and this fall, she heads back to Washington, D.C., to work for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

“I learned as an ambassador that my voice really mattered,” Pitts told the crowd of just under 200 people. She said they must keep in touch with their legislators. “Change doesn’t happen until you speak up. It’s your job as a constituent to make sure to share your story.”