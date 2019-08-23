Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday on the city's west side.

According to police Lt. Manny Munoz, officers were sent around 4:01 a.m. to 935 S.W. Watson on a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a male victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Munoz said the victim refused to cooperate with detectives and officers at the scene.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.