Officials with the Leavenworth public schools are seeking land from the city for new baseball and softball fields.

School officials are seeking to acquire land from the city’s 10th Avenue Park near Warren Middle School.

According to Superintendent Mike Roth, the land would be used for practice and competition fields for Leavenworth High School baseball and softball teams.

Members of the Leavenworth City Commission discussed the request when they met Tuesday.

Roth spoke with commissioners during the meeting.

Roth has requested land located west of Warren Middle School football field.

In a letter Roth sent to City Manager Paul Kramer and city commissioners, the superintendent requested a land donation from the city government.

But during Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners discussed a possible land swap with the school district.

No vote was taken during Tuesday’s meeting, which was a study session for the City Commission.

Based on the discussion, Kramer said he will obtain more information for commissioners regarding the school district’s use of the Sportsfield Recreation Complex. Kramer said he also will evaluate the needs of the Leavenworth Soccer Association.

The Leavenworth Soccer Association uses the land next to the Warren Middle School football field for soccer practice.

Leavenworth High School baseball and softball teams currently play home games at Sportsfield, which is owned by the city.

Roth said the request from the school district comes after a parent group sent a letter to the Leavenworth Board of Education asking board members to look at developing new fields for the baseball and softball teams.

“So this has really sparked some conversation,” he said.

In addition to constructing baseball and softball fields near the Warren Middle School football field, the school district would have the opportunity to place restrooms and a concession stand in that area.

Roth said the construction of the baseball and softball fields, restrooms and concession stand probably would have to be completed in phases.

Commissioner Mark Preisinger, who previously served on the Leavenworth Board of Education, said he believes the district would have to seek another bond issue.

Kramer raised the idea of a possible land swap. The city would provide the requested section of 10th Avenue Park to the school district. And the school district could give David Brewer Park to the city.

The school district owns the land where David Brewer Park is located. The land currently is leased to the city. A 25-year lease for the park space is set to expire in January.

Preisinger suggested most people in the community believe the school district already owns the land around the Warren Middle School football field. He said most people also probably believe the city owns David Brewer Park.

“It makes great sense to me that this swap happen,” he said.

Kramer said the city has a contract with the Leavenworth Soccer Association to provide practice space.

Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, said the three-year contract with the Leavenworth Soccer Association will be up for renewal in July 2020.

He suggested the city could provide space at David Brewer Park for some of the Leavenworth Soccer Association’s practices.

Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Griswold said he is “kind of neutral” on the proposal.

He said the community has made a significant investment in Sportsfield. Griswold said he wants to look at the possible impact new fields at Warren Middle School would have on Sportsfield.

“I’m in favor of it,” Mayor Jermaine Wilson said of the proposal. “I like the idea.”

But Wilson said he would like more information about the proposal as well as input from Commissioner Nancy Bauder, who was absent Tuesday.

Commissioner Larry Dedeke asked if anyone with the Leavenworth Soccer Association had been contacted regarding the proposal.

Kramer said the Leavenworth Soccer Association had not been contacted.

“It hasn’t been official until tonight,” he said of the school district’s request.

Dedeke said he would like to have a representative of the Leavenworth Soccer Association attend a future meeting when commissioners discuss the proposal.

