Grand opening set for Ottawa's new bowling alley, upscale sports bar

With only days until Fusion Alley opens to the public, Ottawa physician Ken Frank and his wife, Shelly, spend late Monday afternoon checking in with contractors to see that the final details are falling into place.

There’s a little dust and some construction materials here and there, but the couple, who are the primary owners of the new bowling alley and upscale sports bar and restaurant, are ready for Saturday’s grand opening.

It’s been a wild ride for the couple, who with other local investors, decided to take on a business venture they believe will enhance the community.

“Everyone in that group has a deep-seated desire to see Ottawa become a better place to live and raise a family,” Ken said. “That’s why we’re doing this.”

“I had the idea, and I know other people have also had the idea. Ottawa hasn’t had a bowling alley in (nearly two decades.) Ottawa’s had a good bowling history, and it’s been a desire of mine to see something like this to come to town, and I’ve mentioned it here and there to other people, but nothing’s really come of it.”

It wasn’t something Ken seriously considered until he read a newspaper article about Ottawa University’s bowling team.

“And I thought, ‘Wow. Where do they bowl?’” he said. “Is there a place at OU that they bowl that I didn’t know about?’”

After asking around, he learned the team made the 25-mile drive to and from Royal Crest Lanes in Lawrence every day for practice. He said it made him wonder if something could be done jointly between the community and the university to bring bowling back to Ottawa.

After mulling the idea over with Shelly, Ken contacted school administrators. He learned university officials were also considering other practice options for team members besides making the daily commute.

“I came out of (the meeting) thinking we might be able to do something,” he said. “So we just started talking about ideas and looked at many different possibilities.”

That was February 2018.

Ken said he, Shelly and OU’s head bowling coach Geoff Poston began looking at different locations, including the former Country Mart grocery store building. After speaking with a realtor, he learned the space wasn’t available because DIY Supply store officials were likely buying the property for their new location. However, the retailer’s previous space would be up for lease. After trying to negotiate a lease agreement, the deal fell through.

“The long-term lease just wasn’t economically feasible over time,” he said. “And we wanted to purchase. I wasn’t interested in leasing, and none of the other places worked out. We looked at least five other locations, and seriously looked at four of those.”

But about that time, Ken got a call.

“I was contacted by the owner of this place, who asked if he was still interested,” he said. “So we got together and talked over coffee, and he made a much better offer.”

And with Poston’s help, the couple started looking into the building more seriously.

“All this time, we got to know Geoff Poston,” Ken said. “I really felt like he was an excellent resource not only to get this thing up and running, but to get this to run.”

Ken admits he wasn’t sure if it could happen, but worked with administrators, including Arabie Conner, OU athletic director, to find a way. Today, Poston is also Fusion Alley’s general manager.

“If it were not for Geoff Poston, this would not be happening,” he said. “He has built that program from scratch in two years into a very formidable college bowling program. They’re in the Top-25 in the country.”

“He’s excellent at that, but he’s got a burning desire to make this happen. He really wanted to see this happen...This project was a great fit for him, too, but I think he was a great fit for this project.”

But Ken also believes he also had a little divine intervention that helped see this project through.

“I have to say, that’s the holy spirit,” he said. “I feel very led in this project - as do all the people involved with this investment - this is the work of the holy spirit for this community. The name of the group is Elevate Ottawa LLC because that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“Yes. We want to be able to make a buck. We don’t want to lose any money in any way. We want this to be a viable business for a long time, but we want to elevate the community. That’s the whole point. And that’s the same feeling that everyone who’s on the ownership and investment side of this have. That’s why we approached those people with this as a possibility.”

Besides the Franks, other investors include Bob and Pat Hayden, principal minority owners, as well as Betty Birzer, Rod and Jo McCalla, Deb Henningsen, Phil and Claudia Gibson, all of Ottawa, and Jim and Linda Lewis, of Lawrence.

In addition to a 12-lane bowling alley, the business will also have an upscale sports bar and restaurant called PrimeTime Grille, The restaurant, which is expected to open in late-October, will feature upscale bar food. The Franks anticipate the restaurant seating up to 180 people. The facility will also have party rooms that can seat up to 110 people, and a game room. The game room, which will feature arcade and other games, will be named Cole’s Corner in honor of the Haydens’ grandson, the late Cole Hayden.

On Saturday, Fusion Alley will have a grand opening celebration with games, prizes, free food and giveaways. The grand opening event is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will also be open bowling on a first-come, first-served basis. Because of the anticipated response on Saturday and Sunday, all open bowling will be limited to one hour, and no lane reservations will be taken.

Fusion Alley will also feature a pro shop as well as get beer, mixed drinks, soft drinks and a limited selection of menu items.

And beginning Sept. 9, the OU bowling team will begin practicing for the season. All practices are open to the public.

“It’s a family-friendly place with good, clean fun,” he said.

Fusion Alley is located at 2204 S. Princeton Circle in the former DIY Supply building. For more information, check out Fusion Alley’s website: https://fusionalleyottawa.com/.