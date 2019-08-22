Another Reno County bridge has apparently been taken out due to an oversized load crossing over it and destroying the structure, county officials advised.

Thieves, meanwhile, stole the “bridge out” signs off barricades on Herren Road that was closed Aug. 12 due to vehicle damage to that bridge.

Township officials discovered damage to the 30-foot bridge crossing a creek on Centennial Road, between Castleton and Irish Creek roads, on Tuesday and notified the county, said Road and Bridge Superintendent Don Brittain.

“It’s caved in,” Brittain said of the Centennial Road bridge. “It destroyed a couple of pilings and capsized the whole deck. It’s one we’ll have to replace.”

County bridge crews will replace it, but it will likely be five or six months before they get to it, due to the number of bridges they’re already working on.

“We have to finish McNew and rebuild another one that floated away,” Brittain said. “And that will depend on if anything else happens, weather and everything else. It will take a little while.”

Away from his desk, Brittain didn’t have a traffic count for the Centennial Road bridge, which is 3 miles east and about a half-mile south of Arlington, but he said it was a low-traffic bridge.

Three “bridge out” signs were stolen from barricades on the Herren Road bridge last week, shortly after the barriers went up on the bridge between 17th and 30th avenues, Brittain said.

“They unbolted them that same night and took them,” he said.

County crews replaced the signs the next day.