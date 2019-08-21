Garden City USD 457 will hold a free screening clinic on Friday, Aug. 30, when professionals will check young children's hearing, vision, large and small muscle development, communication and thinking skills.

The clinic will be held at Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut St., and be open to Garden City children ages 3 to 5. Screenings will take approximately an hour and a half.

Those interested can make an appointment by calling Garfield at (620) 805-7500. Families unable to keep their appointment should alert the school beforehand.