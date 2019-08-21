Russell Child Development Center (RCDC) and area partners will bring a two-day child care training to southwest Kansas next month, covering the ins and outs of the business.

The training, “Taking Care of Business” with Tom Copeland, is for any individual, be they unlicensed, licensed, or looking to open a home-based child care business. It will cover a variety of topics including opening and maintaining a home-based child care business, mastering record keeping and tax preparation, effectively using contracts and policies, and reducing your risk as a home-based child care business.

It will take place on Friday, Sept. 6 to Saturday, Sept. 7 at Garden Valley Family Life Center in Garden City. Friday's session will be free and begin at 5:30 p.m. Area partners will have information booths and resources available and Copeland's training will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday's training will be $15 and run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with lunch provided.

Copeland is the nation’s leading trainer, author and advocate for the business of family child care since 1981. He is a licensed attorney and has presented hundreds of business workshops for family child care providers across the country.

To learn more about the training or to register, visit www.rcdc4kids.org/tomcopeland or call 620-275-0291. This training opportunity was made possible by a Women of Purpose grant awarded to RCDC. Other funding has been provided by RCDC, KCCTO-KITS and NAFCC.