A Finney County man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on an allegation of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Garden City resident Gerardo Ramirez.

Finney County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sergio Ramon Arroyo, 26, of 6180 Old Post Road in Finney County, between 2:30 and 3 p.m. after investigating multiple individuals, Undersheriff John Andrews said in an email. He said Arroyo is being held in Finney County Jail on counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stimulant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hallucinogen and a parole violation pending the filing of formal charges with the Finney County attorney’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, Andrews said.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a call from a property owner at 985 Starlight Drive in Finney County, who said she was worried that Ramirez, then visiting the property, was in danger of suicide. When deputies responded to the scene, the property owner and her daughter, who also lives at the residence, told officers that Ramirez was dead, Andrews said. Officers found his body in the home.

Andrews said that Ramirez’ last known address was on Crestway Drive in Garden City. He declined to name the property owner or her daughter, who he said was Ramirez’ friend.

Andrews said Ramirez died of multiple gunshot wounds but declined to say where or how many. Officers do not yet know what kind of gun caused the wounds but know it was not a shotgun, he said. An autopsy will be conducted later this week. Evidence on the body led officers to believe that the victim died by homicide, not suicide, Andrews said.

Officers have not determined a motive but know that Ramirez and Arroyo were acquaintances, Andrews said.

Andrews declined to explain what led officers to Arroyo. He said officers are still determining a timeline and investigating whether the Starlight Drive property owner and her daughter were with Ramirez when he was killed.

“It’s an active investigation. We’ll continue to work through it until we come to a point that we feel we’ve exhausted all the necessary leads that have come through,” Andrews said.

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.