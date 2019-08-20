Pneumonia & Flu & Shingles Prevention:

If you haven’t had your pneumonia shots, it may be time to discuss your pneumonia risk level with your medical provider. Medicare Part B (medical insurance) typically covers two different pneumococcal shots. The first shot may be given at any time and then the second shot follows at least one year after the first shot. The two shots cover different strains of the bacteria that causes pneumonia. Flu shots are generally available beginning in September each year. Flu is a contagious respiratory illness. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.

Medicare Part B will cover one flu shot per year. Shingles is a reactivation of the chickenpox virus in the body, causing a very painful rash and blisters. Everyone has heard at least one horror story about a friend or loved on who had an outbreak of shingles. Shingles is not contagious, but the varicella zoster virus can spread from a person with active shingles and cause chickenpox in someone who has never had chickenpox or received the chickenpox vaccine. Persons with immune system issues are at a higher risk to get shingles.

Medicare Part D (prescription drug plans) covers most commercially available vaccines, including shingles. Check with your doctor or medical provider to see what actions you can take today to prevent serious illness tomorrow. In coming weeks, this column will cover more prevention topics for seniors.

Activities: Our next trip is Thursday, Aug. 29 to Lee Richardson Zoo. We will have a 30-minute program at the education center, followed by a bus tour of the zoo. We will leave at 9:15 and return by 11:45. Call Della to get your spot on the bus reserved. We return to the Stauth Museum for the last time this fall on Wednesday, Sept. 4. We have started calling those with reserved seats to make sure you are still coming with us. We want to make sure the bus is full. You may also call us to confirm that your name is on the list or on the waiting list for your trip.

We will begin having monthly trips to the casino beginning with our Friday, Sept. 13 trip. Call today or stop by to reserve your seat for Sept. 13. We will only be able to take a six-passenger van and one mini bus on future trips. So that everyone has a chance to go, we will reserve each person a seat only every other month, allowing everyone to have a chance to go frequently. (Similar to how we reserve appointments for the foot clinic) We are happy to put your name on a waiting list in case we don’t fill the bus or if we have cancellations. We will hold the spaces for new riders for one week only and then will open reservations up to everyone. But do call Della at 272-3620 and reserve a seat or get yourself on the waiting list today.

Plan to join us for the Elvis Party on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. Patti promise a fun time for everyone.

Senior Center Weekly Activities:

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting 1:30 p.m.; Dance with the Ortiz Band; 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, Aug. 22: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Bingo 10:30: Art Class 10 a.m.; Throwback Thursday 11:45 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Elvis/1950s Day Party (dress up 50’s style!!) 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/yoga w/ Tessie 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 24: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25: Duplicate bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 26 Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga with Tessie 6 p.m.

Lunch Menu:

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Rosemary Pork Loin, Au Gratin Potatoes, Broccoli & Fruit

Thursday, Aug. 22: Chicken Kiev, Wild Rice, Cauliflower/cheese & Pudding

Friday, Aug. 23: BBQ Riblet on a Bun, Scalloped Potatoes. Peas & Fruit

Monday, Aug. 26: Beef and Noodles, Broccoli, Pasta Salad & Angel Food Cake

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Roasted Turkey Breast, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Baby Carrots & Fruit

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Baked Ham w/ pineapple slice, Sweet Potatoes with marshmallow topping, Corn & Fruit

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.