The Lee Richardson Zoo will be open to pedestrians only this weekend due to the Tumbleweed Festival, Garden City's annual music and arts festival taking place on the West Green at the zoo.

From 4 p.m. Friday through the end of the day Sunday, the zoo will be closed to vehicles, according to a press release. Zoo visitors will be able to view most animal habitats from outside the festival area. The road and sidewalk by the bison and elk, and kangaroo and emu areas will be closed to accommodate festival needs.

The West Green of the zoo will remain open until the festival’s performances have concluded for the day. Other zoo areas will observe regular visitor hours and close at 7 p.m. each day.

Admittance to the zoo is free for pedestrians, but there is a separate admission fee to the festival. Festival wristbands are $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday, $10 for Sunday or $35 for the whole weekend and can be purchased at www.tumbleweedfestival.com. Children under 10 get in free.

The main entrance to the festival is at the southwest corner of the zoo off Main Street. During zoo hours, the festival is accessible west of the waterfall near the camel exhibit.