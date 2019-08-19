A Scott City man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon during a motorcycle crash on Kansas Highway 25 in Logan County.

Michael John Mooney, 67, of Scott City was traveling northbound on the highway on his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle at about 4:55 p.m. when he took the curve near Plains Road too fast and lost control, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Mooney's motorcycle drove off the roadway to the left and came to rest in the west ditch. Mooney was ejected from the motorcycle, according go the KHP. He was not wearing a safety restraint or a helmet.

Mooney was transported to Logan County Hospital with a suspected serious injury.