Representatives of Skyland Grain, LLC, of Johnson and United Prairie Ag, LLC (UPA) of Ulysses announced Monday that the two companies will merge next month, operating under the name Skyland Grain, LLC.

The merger will take effect on Sept. 1 and, according to a press release, allow both companies to better serve producers. The new Skyland Grain, LLC, will have more than 87 million bushels of storage capacity in 36 locations. Sales for the combined company will be in excess of $400 million. Skyland will employ 250 employees with the addition of UPA. The combined companies' corporate office will be in Ulysses and regional administrative offices in Johnson and Cunningham.

“I believe that this merger is happening at the right time,” says Clifford Alexander, Cropland Co-op Board Chairman. “Both of these companies are good, financially strong institutions, making this a great opportunity for all of our producers.”

UPA is a full-service agriculture partner, offering grain operations, agronomy products and services, refined fuels and marketing expertise. It operates elevator facilities in nine communities with 30 million bushels of well-maintained storage capacity and is the managing partner for Santa Fe Grain Terminal, a joint venture with Skyland Grain and ADM Grain Company.

Today, Skyland Grain operates grain receiving facilities at 27 locations in Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado and has a total licensed grain storage capacity of over 56 plus million bushels. It has a full-service agronomy department that provides bulk liquid, dry, and anhydrous ammonia fertilizers, chemicals and seed, as well as custom application for fertilizer and chemicals.