After 15 years serving the area, City of Garden City Municipal Court Judge Peter Ramirez will retire on Sept. 2, the City of Garden City announced Monday.

Ramirez has served as the municipal court judge for the City of Garden City since November 2004, administering justice for all violations of city ordinances that are committed within city limits, according to press release. The search for a replacement is underway, City Manager Matt Allen said in the release.

“Judge Ramirez has worked hard to establish decorum in the municipal court and has played an active role in streamlining the process for the benefit of those who come before the court,” Allen said in the release. “I appreciate Peter’s compassion and care for the people of Garden City. He showed that in the way he served this community as Municipal Court Judge and in the many ways he volunteers. I wish him all the best in retirement.”