A California woman died Friday evening when another driver who admitted she was distracted by her cellphone rear-ended a car stopped to turn on a Barton County highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Buick Lesabre driven by Lee Depperschmidt, 84, of Rush Center, had stopped on eastbound U.S. 281 to make a left turn into a private drive about 1 1/2 miles northwest of Hoisington.

Ashley Bowles, 25, of Great Bend, was eastbound behind the LeSabre in a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 and failed to see the car has stopped because she was distracted by her phone.

After the collision, the truck spun out and landed in a front yard at 158 W. K-4, while the car went through the north ditch and came to rest in a wheat field.

Bowles was not injured. Depperschmidt was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, while a passenger in his vehicle, Ida John, 78, of Lincoln, California, died at Clara Barton Hospital in Great Bend. All three people in the 5:20 p.m. crash were wearing seat belts.