Topeka police have arrested a 17-year-old following a shooting Saturday that killed a woman.

The juvenile male was arrested in connection with second-degree murder, criminal use of weapon and theft.

Police identified the victim as Ashley T. Usher, 18, of Topeka.

The shooting occurred about 1:12 p.m. in the 2200 block of S.E. Ohio St., according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

Officers arriving at the scene found Usher inside a house suffering from a gunshot wound.

Monasmith said when Usher was transported to a local hospital, her injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, but she later died.