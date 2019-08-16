SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Garden City Farmer’s Market: Check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market, open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28 at the Westlake Ace Hardware parking lot, 1210 N. Fleming St.

Scott Hospital Foundation Garage Sale: Search through furniture, medical equipment and more at this garage sale to benefit the Scott County community, running from 8 a.m. to noon at 305 Antelope St. in Scott City.

Holcomb Summerfest: End the summer with a fun-packed day of outdoor activities in at the Holcomb Recreation Commission. Activities include: Crazy 8’s Family Bike Ride, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Co-ed Sand Volleyball, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Blowup Activities, Face Painting and Train Rides, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free hamburger/hot dog feed while supplies last, noon-1 p.m.; Co-ed Mud Volleyball Middle School Tournament, 1 p.m.; Treasure Dig, 2 p.m.; Fire Truck Water Down, 2:30 p.m.; Adult washers, 3 p.m.

Back-to-School Book Sale: The Finney County Public Library will hold a children’s back-to-school book sale Saturday, offering dozens of children’s and teens books at affordable prices. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library.

GCA Mini & Me: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes, running from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

Clear the Shelter: Pick up a new family member for a reduced price at Garden City’s corner of a nationwide pet adoption event, running from noon to 6 p.m. at the Finney County Humane Society. All cats will be available for $25, female dogs for $135 and male dogs for $75.

Racing at Airport Raceway: Go-carts and race cars will kick up dirt and whir around Airport Raceway, located just 10 miles east of Garden City. Races begin at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $10 or free for kids ages 10 and under.

GCA Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

MONDAY, AUG. 19

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 20

Diabetes Seminar: The Ranch House Senior Living Community will host a free seminar about diabetic education at 6 p.m., featuring speaker Teri Wolf, APRN - CDE. RSVP by calling 620-482-9789.

Musical Variety Program: Garden Valley Retirement Village will host a free musical variety program featuring Garey Marley singing and playing guitar. The show begins at 7 p.m. and are welcome.

Canvas+Paint: Follow step-by-step instructions to paint a stretched canvas at this beginner’s art class at Garden City Arts. Anyone 14 and older is welcome to attend the class, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Register ahead of time for $25 ($20 for members).

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Tumbleweed Festival: Fans of all ages are invited to Garden City’s annual music festival, taking over the West Green at Lee Richardson Zoo all weekend. The festival, this year including four stages, including a kids’ stage, and beer tents, kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday. Wristbands are $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday, $10 for Sunday or $35 for the whole weekend and can be purchased at www.tumbleweedfestival.com. Children under 10 get in free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Garden City Farmer’s Market: Enjoy the last few weekends of August at this weekly summer market, open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28 at the Westlake Ace Hardware parking lot, 1210 N. Fleming St.

Tumbleweed Festival: The festival continues Saturday with performances beginning at noon and playing through the evening at the West Green at Lee Richardson Zoo all weekend. Wristbands are $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday, $10 for Sunday or $35 for the whole weekend and can be purchased at www.tumbleweedfestival.com. Children under 10 get in free.

GCCC Season Kickoff: Cheer on the Broncbusters at Garden City Community College’s first home football game of the season, running from 1 to 4 p.m. at Broncbuster Stadium.