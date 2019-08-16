Washburn University has announced its honor rolls for the 2019 spring semester.
More than 600 students were named to the spring 2019 President's List. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. Area students achieving the honor are:
Garden City: Lauren Evans and Madison Farr.
Leoti: Hannah Fairchild and Shyla Mason.
Tribune: Bailey Harris.
Satanta: Melissa King.
Deerfield: Kayden Webb.
Lakin: Kyndall Reed and Taryn Reed.
More than 850 students who were named to the spring 2019 Dean's List. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. Area students achieving the honor are:
Garden City: Alejandra Alonso-Olivas, Kendra Tremmel and Emili McVey.
Hugoton: Kathryn Heger.
Ulysses: Erasmo Nunez-Baeza.
Leoti: Aidaly Heredia-Wilson.
Cimmaron: Konner Moler.