Washburn University has announced its honor rolls for the 2019 spring semester.

More than 600 students were named to the spring 2019 President's List. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. Area students achieving the honor are:

Garden City: Lauren Evans and Madison Farr.

Leoti: Hannah Fairchild and Shyla Mason.

Tribune: Bailey Harris.

Satanta: Melissa King.

Deerfield: Kayden Webb.

Lakin: Kyndall Reed and Taryn Reed.

More than 850 students who were named to the spring 2019 Dean's List. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. Area students achieving the honor are:

Garden City: Alejandra Alonso-Olivas, Kendra Tremmel and Emili McVey.

Hugoton: Kathryn Heger.

Ulysses: Erasmo Nunez-Baeza.

Leoti: Aidaly Heredia-Wilson.

Cimmaron: Konner Moler.