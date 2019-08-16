Jared Steele, Garden City, is part of the cast and crew presenting "America's Songbook, A Musical Revue at Emporia State University. This second show of ESU Summer Theatre's 65th season is one of two fan favorites being reprised. Emporia State's Summer Theatre program was started in 1955 by Karl C. Bruder and is the longest running summer stock theatre on the Great Plains.

Steele works on sound design for the production.

"America's Songbook, A Musical Revue" revisits many of America's most popular and beloved songs. Audiences will be taken on a nostalgic and informative journey from colonial times to the Civil War; from Tin Pan Alley and the golden age of Broadway right up to our own time. Featuring songs by famous composers like Irving Berlin and George M. Cohan, the revue features songs and tales that recount America's story.