A man from Piqua was injured Tuesday when the semi he was driving overturned in the south ditch of Kansas Highway 96 in Lane County.

Justin Reno, 46, of Piqua was traveling eastbound in a 2005 Kenworth semi just west of County Road Quantum when his vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and overturned onto the passenger side.

Reno, who was wearing his seat belt during the accident, was taken to Lane County Hospital with a suspected minor injury.