Note: Starting in June 2019, The Telegram limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second. Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff’s Office at 620-272-3700 and the GCPD’s arrest logs are available online at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

Garden City Police Department

Saturday, Aug. 10

Angel Rodriguez, 20, 308 N. 11th St., was arrested at 3 a.m. on a probation violation.

Bradley Austin Cunningham, 25, Deerfield, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Monday, Aug. 12

Sylvester Alexander Mitchell, 25, 2005 Hattie, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. on allegations of possessing a stimulant and using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Manuel David Acevedo, 28, 3201 N. Campus Drive, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. on a probation violation.

Cheyenne Nicole Ortiz, 311 W. Fair St., was arrested at 3:35 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Adrian Barnhart, 96 N. 16th St., was arrested at 8:35 p.m. on an allegation of aggravated battery.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Carlos Bernandino Benitez, 28, 629 W. Olive St., was arrested at 1:48 a.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Jerod William Dailing, 40, Ulysses, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. on allegations of possessing a stimulant, making false information and forgery, as well as theft by deception and possessing paraphernalia with the intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

Michael Antwan McQueen, 27, 1514 N. Ninth St., was arrested at 1:40 p.m. on multiple allegations of making false information, forgery and possessing a stimulant, as well as multiple allegations of theft, and using drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday, Aug. 12

Leonardo Santoyo, 28, 107 N. Lynch St., was arrested at 9 a.m. on a probation violation.