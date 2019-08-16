The Chapter X P.E.O. has announced that Bailey Pauley, Tram Pham and Janet ibarra each have been awarded a $500 scholarship. The trio were honored at a luncheon on Aug. 12 in Garden City.

Pauley, a Holcomb High School graduate, is the daughter of Paul and Katy Pauley. She plans to attend Bryan College of Health Sciences and pursue a degree in pediatric nursing.

Pham, a Garden City High School graduate, is the daughter of Anh Pham. She is attending Kansas State University and pursue an accounting degree.

Ibarra, a Garden City High School graduate, is the daughter of Guadalupe Ibarra and Eleazar Ibarra. She plans on pursing a degree in accounting and begin her college career at Garden CityCommunity College.

The scholarships are based on a GPA above 3.0, the student's high school involvement, and an essay in which they state their educational focus and life goals.

P.E.O. is an international philanthropic eduacational organization dedicated to providing higher educational opportunities for women.