The Pawnee Watershed Joint District No. 81 released a statement Thursday reporting damage to the inside of the HorseThief Reservoir concrete tower (riser). According to the statement, staff and board members of the district are working with AECOM Engineering, the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Water and members of Dam safety.

The Division of Water has approved the release of water at the reservoir to reach an elevation of 2,419 feet, or three feet below riser inflow, according to the statement from District President Brit Hayes. The current water release rate will be approximately 100 CFS or below and will take four to five days. HorseThief Reservoir will return to normal water outflow release at two CFS.

AECOM is working with a manufacturer, contractor, the Division of Water and Pawnee Watershed to determine the cause of the damage and next steps for removals and repairs, according to the statement. The current damage will not affect HorseThief Reservoir's dam safety.