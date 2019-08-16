A total of 6,111 students were named to the 2019 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., including 2,592 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 were placed on the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a “C” were placed on the Dean’s Honor Roll.

The following area students were named to the honor rolls.

President's Honor Roll: CeAnn Greeson, Sublette.

Dean's Honor Roll: Clarissa Ratzlaff, Scott City; Garrison Panzer, Lakin; and Bailey Olvera, Meade.