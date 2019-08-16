The USD 457 Nutrition Services Department received the Kansans Can Best Practice Award, given by the KSDE Child Nutrition and Wellness team. The award recognizes strategies in place that help the schools and organizations provide more meals to students.

The award was presented during the Kansas State Board of Education meeting on Aug. 13, in Topeka. The local department was one of seven Kansas school districts and two organizations that were honored for outstanding practices in Child Nutrition and Wellness programs that help support the Kansans Can vision.

Food service staff members at Garden City set a goal to expand breakfast options and boost participation, and it succeeded. The first week of grab-and-go at Horace Good Middle School increased breakfast participation by 68%. Two other schools that offered a second-chance breakfast increased participation by 31% and 50%.

The Kansans Can vision, established by the State Board of Education in 2015, is “Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.”