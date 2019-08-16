The City of Garden City is seeking interested community members to take part in the selection process of the city's next director of Neighborhood & Development Services.

On Friday and Monday, local leaders will hold an assessment center to further consider the top two candidates for the job: Carol Davidson, senior planner of the City of St. George in St. George, Utah, and Sam Henderson, planning official of Williams County in Williston, N.D.

The assessment center will provide opportunities for stakeholders to assess each applicant’s skills, abilities and suitability for the specific job. City staff and representatives from the Builders Association, Board of Realtors, Planning Commission and others will sit in on the session.

Community members will also allowed to take part in the assessment center during a presentation portion, where candidates will present a topic relevant to the community. The presentations will take place at 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Monday in the Finnup Center at Lee Richardson Zoo. Community members are encouraged to attend.

Those interested in participating in the Neighborhood & Development Services assessment center should contact Human Resources Director Allie Medina at allie.medina@gardencityks.us or 620-276-1175.

The City received 13 applications for the Neighborhood & Development Services director position and all were reviewed to determine if applicants met the minimum education and experience requirements. Of that original 13, six applicants were selected for initial phone interviews. Davidson and Henderson were then chosen as finalists.