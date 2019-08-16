The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 86 of 105 Kansas counties, 45 other states and territories, and 41 other countries.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy; and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Students from this area are:

Garden City: Bernard Altamirano, Kaden Angel, Megan Burrows, Andrea Castillo, Tajia Fairbank, Jade Garcia, Kimberly Hernandez, Isaira Hernandez, Kari Huynh, Laura Malagon-Palacios, Isaac Mcvey, Ashley Morris, Erica Nicholson, Hasina Patel, Damon Phouvanay, and Jamie Treto.

Holcomb: Carly Newman.

Tribune: Morgan Crockett and Cassidy Hild.

Deerfield: Kade Brennaman.

Lakin: Jerod Vandervort.

Scott City: Dexter Gooden, Bo Hess, Shanaya Hoeme, and Johanna Yingling.

Leoti: Jantz Budde.