More than 3,800 Kansas State University students have earned honors for their academic performance in the spring 2019 semester.

Students earned at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester received honors along with commendations from their deans that will be marked on the students’ permanent records.

Area students who received honors include:

Naydelin Barrera Trejo, Raul Camarillo, Kaitlyn Chappel, Baltazar Claro-Martinez, Dylan Darter, Gerald Frayre, Elizabeth Friesen, Ellie Gerber, Kaylee Kells, Kaylee Kipp, Danette Lenk, Garrett Lightner, Austin Metcalf, Cheyenne Ortner, Baily Partridge, Sidney Scott, Loan Tang, Vu Vo and Mitchel Yarnall of Garden City; Regan Roth of Holcomb; Hope Beach and Kaylee Simon of Pierceville; Derek Bogner, Alec Coast, Zoe Nicolet, Rachel Schuetze and Hunter Dewey of Cimarron; Carly Cole, Kassandra Dominguez, Jazstyn Moyer and Trey Paul of Ulysses; Arely Yanez and Coraima Yanez of Tribune; Ira Kullot, Katherine Plunkett and Jose Ramos of Syracuse; Ruben Pando of Satanta; Molly Morgan of Deerfield; Kayla Calkins, Gabriel Fletcher, Molly Hendrix and Heather White of Lakin; Taylor Fairleigh, Chase Rumford, Makaela Stevens and Kylee Trout of Scott City; Reilly Erskin of Johnson; Amanda Cox, Abigail Crawford and Kristan Crawford of Hugoton; Morgen Budde, Kelsie Conard, Tucker Graff, Aaron Ridder, Evan Ridder and Summer Smades of Leoti; and Abigail Ridder of Marienthal.