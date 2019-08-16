Joshua Holt, Garden City, has been named to the President's Honor Roll, with a 4.00 GPA, for the spring 2019 semester at Bismarck State College, Bismarck, N.D.

"Recognition for academic excellence isn't a right, it's a hard-earned privilege to be so recognized. We're always proud of those students who go above and beyond to achieve excellence and the recognition that goes with it," said BSC President Dr. Larry C. Skogen.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.