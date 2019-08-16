Gertrude Walker Elementary School will host a Fun Day Saturday to acquaint families with the school and raise money for those affected by the fire that downed the Tyson plant in Holcomb last weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., students and their families can enjoy activities, bounce houses and free hot dogs in the school's gym and on the playground.

There will be a free will donation taken to help support families impacted by the fire at Tyson. Money raised will be used to create a food pantry at the school.