Enrollment for the fall session of the Driver Education course at Garden City High School will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, in Room F108 in the Freshman Academy.

This course is available to Garden City High School students. There will be a limited number of students that will be accepted into the class and there will be no early sign-ups.

Classes will run Monday through Friday, from 3:45 – 5:45 p.m., Sept. 3-19. The sessions will complete the classroom portion of the class, followed by the driving session. All class work will be completed by Sept. 19, and the driving will be completed by Dec. 13.

The fee for the class is $200.00 and must be paid in full, at the time of enrollment. Checks will need to be made out to Student Funds.

For more information, e-mail Eric Victor at evictor@gckschools.com.