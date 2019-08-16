Walmart has awarded Dodge City Community College a $65,000 grant to assist in helping upskill the industry’s employees.

The goal with the grant through DCCC will be to reduce turnover rates of service industry hospitality workers locally.

United Wireless Arena and Boothill Casino and Resort will partner with DCCC to upskill their employees’ customer service traits, according to DCCC.

"We knew from speaking to employers that there is a definite need," said DCCC dean of workforce development Ryan Ausmus in a news release.

The hospitality programs will be held on site through the DCCC Adult Learning Center.

"We struggle with retention and finding employees with adequate customer service skills," said UWA event manager Lisa Killion. "That’s what was interesting about this grant. It helps us meet the challenge of keeping valuable employees."

"We want to make sure that all of their employees are able to take part," said ALC director Brandi Ferguson in a news release, "so we take the training to the employer. That way nobody has to make a special trip anywhere else, or come during their off hours."

Killion added that many employees at UWA are part time, with some working only once or twice a month.

"There’s a huge need for this is our community," Ausmus said. "Businesses hiring workers want them to be able to work with people. They need people who know how to interact with customers."

Ferguson added, "These employers spend thousands of dollars to train an employee. We have created a customized, contextualized curriculum for these employers’ needs. Everything we are doing has been based on what our employers have requested."

Students will spend a minimum of 40 hours in classes over several weeks with classes starting in September.

According to DCCC, workers will take the Tests of Adult Basic Education before participation in order to assess their skills and needs.

"This is a real opportunity to improve areas that are difficult to learn in a normal education setting," Ferguson said. "The training not only helps to retain employees, but can also add skills needed for certain promotions."

"The grant is a valuable resource to help the college meet its mission of providing for the workforce needs of our area," Ausmus said. "Businesses have expressed a need for this type of training and we are proud to be able to provide that."

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.