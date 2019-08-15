1. August Third Thursday: Let’s Go to the Movies & Block Party: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15, First Street between Walnut and Main, Hutchinson. Featuring short movies at the Fox; hot dog cookout provided by the Wiley District; outdoor furniture from Pool's Plus; Electrix; HCC vocal music Badinage; lawn games; and more.

2. Build-a-Bowl: Empty Bowls Fundraiser: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. No matter your experience level, the public is invited to the Hutchinson Art Center for Build-a-Bowl. Participation is free, all ages welcome. These bowls will be sold at the Hutch High Empty Bowls Fundraiser in October. All the money raised will be donated to the Reno County Food Bank to help our community fight hunger.

3. Coffee @ the Cosmo: 9-10 a.m. Aug. 15, Cosmosphere, 1100 North Plum Street, Hutchinson. Enjoy this free, presentation on National Aviation Day by Franklin Berry, part of "Doc's Friends," Wichita. Offered every Third Thursday from 9-10 a.m., this enriching continuing education program for life-long learners features entertaining, insightful presentations by Cosmosphere staff and visiting professionals who are experts in a variety of topics related to science and space. Free to the public, coffee and pastries are provided. Watch cosmo.org for topics.