Garden City Farmer’s Market

What: Check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market.

When: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28.

Where: The Westlake Ace Hardware parking lot, 1210 N. Fleming St.

Scott Hospital Foundation Garage Sale

What: Search through furniture, medical equipment and more at this garage sale to benefit the Scott County community.

When: 8 a.m. to noon

Where: 305 Antelope St., Scott City

Holcomb Summerfest

What: End the summer with a fun-packed day of outdoor activities in Holcomb, hosted by the Holcomb Recreation Commission.

When: Crazy 8’s Family Bike Ride, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Co-ed Sand Volleyball, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Blowup Activities, Face Painting and Train Rides, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free hamburger/hot dog feed while supplies last, noon-1 p.m.; Co-ed Mud Volleyball Middle School Tournament, 1 p.m.; Treasure Dig, 2 p.m.; Fire Truck Water Down, 2:30 p.m.; Adult washers, 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Holcomb Recreation Commission

GCA Mini & Me

What: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

Clear the Shelters at Finney County Humane Society

What: Pick up a new family member for a reduced price at Garden City’s corner of a nationwide pet adoption event.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Finney County Humane Society

Cost: All cats, $25; female dogs, $135; male dogs, $75

Racing at Airport Raceway

What: Go-carts and race cars will kick up dirt and whir around Airport Raceway, located just 10 miles east of Garden City.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Airport Raceway, 10472 US-400

Cost: Admission is $10 or free for kids ages 10 and under.

GCA Blushing Artiste

What: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.