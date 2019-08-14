Senior Center pinochle

Jean Wildeman won high in the two tables of pinochle Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Bob Baker won second place and John Bunnell took third.

Senior Center double pinochle

Albert Spor won high in the two tables of double pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Donna Preston won second place and Jeannie Spor took third.

Senior Center pitch

Maybelle Bowen won high in the three tables of pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Carol Klaus won second place and John Bunnell took third.

Those interested in playing can call the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.