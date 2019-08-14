Logan Durst, Brittney Ellermann, Amanda Powers, Megan Powers, Austin Underwood and Ryleigh Whitehurst have been selected as the 2019-20 Golden Plains Credit Union scholarship recipients. They will each receive a $500 scholarship.

Durst is the son of Jill Durst & Lavern Durst. He pans to attend Cameron University in Oklahoma with a major in Mechanical Engineering.

Ellermann is the daughter of John & Cara Ellermann. She is attending Kansas State University with a major in Athletic Training.

The Powers' are the daughters of Roger & Marla Powers. They are both attending Garden City Community College with a major in Nursing.

Underwood is the son of Ted & Brandi Underwood. He is attending the University of Kansas with a major in Business Administration.

Whitehurst is the daughter of Stephen & Laurie Whitehurst. She is attending Fort Hays State University with a major in Pre-Medicine Biology.