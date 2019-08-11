Rapper Mystikal falls during concert

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A video shows the rapper Mystikal falling off the stage 30 seconds into his first performance during a concert in Florida, cutting the show short.

Michael "Mystikal" Tyler, a rapper and actor from New Orleans, was about to perform his first set at the Ritz Ybor, in Tampa, on Thursday night when he slipped and fell.

Xanny Ramirez shot the video when Mystikal came on at 1 a.m. and fell offstage into the crowd.

He says that Mystikal tried performing for another 45 minutes, sitting down, but expressed that the pain was too much and was escorted off stage.

In an Instagram video posted the next day, Mystikal had a cast around his right leg and said that his tour continues. He is performing in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Cyrus, Hemsworth split months after vows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage.

A representative for the singer said Saturday the pair decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers."

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in "The Hunger Games" films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade.

They married in December.

The representative said the pair will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share." They requested privacy.

The entertainers both starred in the 2010 romantic drama "The Last Song."

The split was first reported Saturday by People magazine.