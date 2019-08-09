SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Garden City Farmer’s Market: Check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market in the Westlake Ace Hardware parking lot, 1210 N. Fleming St. The market will be open from 7 a.m. to noon, on Saturdays through Sept. 28.

Chachi Day: Locals can participate in a silent and live auction, 5K walk/run, corn hole toss tournament, dart and pool tournament, three-on-three basketball, kids' carnival games and more from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chachi's Place in Deerfield. The annual event benefits the Joshua Skipton Memorial Scholarship, which is given out every year to graduating high school seniors in memory of late Deerfield High School graduate Joshua Aaron Skipton.

National S’mores Day: Enjoy some s’mores at this annual event hosted by local Girl Scout troops. The fun begins at noon at Stevens Park.

GCA Art Drop-In: Stop by anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. for these free, family-friendly art-making stations at Garden City Arts, this month inspired by artist Gustav Klimt.

World Lion Day: Celebrate lions at Lee Richardson Zoo with games, a keeper chat about Garden City’s local lions and a visit to the lions themselves. The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m. at the zoo.

Racing at Airport Raceway: Go-carts and race cars will kick up dirt and whir around Airport Raceway, located just 10 miles east of Garden City. Races, including the first annual Dwarf Round Up, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $10, or free for kids ages 10 and under.

Southwest Kansas Pro-Am: Professional and amateur golf players will line up to compete in this Garden City staple, this year celebrating its 40th year. The tournament will run through Sunday at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course.

SUNDAY, AUG. 11

Holcomb Super Sprint and Double Triathlon: Run, bike and swim at the second leg of the Southwest TRI-fecta Triathlon Series, which will continue this year in Dodge City, Cimarron, Ulysses, Liberal and Hugoton. Registration opens at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. at the Holcomb Recreation Commission, 106 Wiley St. Registration is $35 for individuals and $75 for teams of two or three. Forms are available at holcombrecreation.com.

GCA “This” by Trish Miller: Garden City Arts will host a showing of “This” by artist Trish Miller. All proceeds from canvas or print sales during the event will go to Garden City Arts and the Garden City Pro-Am fundraiser for St. Catherine Hospital’s NICU. The free event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden City Arts.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

Musical Variety Program: Garden Valley Retirement Village, 1505 Spruce St., will host a free musical program featuring Larry Bilberry & the “Wise Guys.” All are welcome. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Heart Healthy Seminar: Stop by The Ranch House Senior Living Community for a free seminar on heart health by APRN Hugo Rodela. The session runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

Club Read: Meet at the Finney County Public Library at 9:45 a.m. for this adult library book club aimed at adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will listen to a book read aloud by staff and then watch a movie based on the book.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

GCA Mini & Me: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes, running from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

GCA Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.