The 2019-20 school year for Garden City USD 457 will kick off next week with a half day for certain students on Monday and a full day for all students on Tuesday.

Students entering kindergarten through fifth grade, seventh grade, ninth and 10th grades and all students new to USD 457 will begin school with a half day on Monday. The afternoon will be for a scheduled work day for teachers, though district offices and facilities will be open with regular business hours.

On Monday, Horace J. Good Middle School will let out at 11 a.m., Kenneth Henderson Middle School at 11:10 a.m., Garden City High School at 11:15 a.m., Bernadine Sitts and Charles O. Stones intermediate centers at 11:45 a.m. and the elementary schools at 11:50 a.m.

Tuesday will be the first full day of school for all students in the district.