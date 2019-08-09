1. Salty Dog & Salty Pup Triathlons: Aug. 9 and 10, Salt City Splash, 1601 S. Plum in Carey Park, Hutchinson. Salty Dog and Salty Pup Triathlons are held at the Salt City Splash. Two races are held, one for the adults at 7 a.m. Saturday and one for the kids at 7 p.m. Friday.

2. Grand Opening at Scooter's Coffee: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Scooter's Coffee, 501 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson. Giveaways will be held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

3. Walk With A Doc: 9 a.m. Aug. 10, Dillon Nature Center, Hutchinson. Hutchinson Clinic, Hutch Rec and Heal Reno County will host this month's Walk with a Doc with Dr. David Gleason at the Dillon Nature Center. Children and dogs are welcome on the walk. For more information, visit https://walkwithadoc.org/.

4. Borntrager Dairy Farm Tour: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 10, Borntrager Dairy, 10610 S. Halstead St., Hutchinson. Tickets are $10 at https://squareup.com/store/borntragerdairy. Children ages 12 and under are free. Visit the dairy to meet baby calves, piglets, rabbits and more. The farm store will also be offering samples.

5. Auditions: The Diary of Anne Frank: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10, Family Community Theatre, 310 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Auditioners are encouraged to prepare a short monologue (comedic or tragic) to perform. Auditioners may also be asked to do a cold read from select cuttings during their audition. To sign up for an audition time, follow this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c44a5aa22a1f85-diary. Published after her death by her father, Anne Frank's diary gives us a poignant view both into World War II and into the life of a young girl. Adapted for the stage, this play covers the 25 months two Jewish families spent hiding from the Gestapo.

6. James Kandt Exhibit: Meet the Artist Opening Reception: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9, Vernon Filley Art Museum, 421 S. Jackson St., Pratt. Meet artist James Kandt at the opening reception for his exhibit "LandSHAPES: The Landscape Reimagined." The exhibit runs through Nov. 2. Sales from this exhibit will serve as a fundraiser for the Filley Museum.

7. Tariffs, Weather and Smart Marketing: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 9, Water's Edge, 701 S. Main St., Hesston. Cost: Free. For information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tariffs-weather-and-smart-marketing-tickets-67518711283. Kansas National Farmers is hosting Tariffs, Weather, and Smart Marketing Part of the annual Kansas State National Farmers Convention, a top-tier grain marketing presentation will start at 5 p.m followed by a complimentary dinner at 6 p.m. Contact Harold Walker for more information at 785-966-2160.

8. Car Show: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 11, Emanuel Lutheran, 140 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson. Proceeds of this event will go toward medical expenses of Brooklyn Bloesser. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served, and awards will be given in categories including best car 1960 and newer, best car 1959 and older, best motorcycle, best paint job and more.