New Life Fellowship will conclude its 26th annual Family of God Convention this weekend at Faith Temple Church, 1162 S.W. Lincoln.

The annual Tennessee Town basketball tournament will be held in conjunction with the convention from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Faith Temple parking lot. Free food will be available while it lasts. There will be music, open-air preaching and gospel rapping.

The convention will conclude with a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the church.

In other religion news:

• The Kaw Valley District early-morning laymen's service will be held at 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington.

• Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 S.W. Eveningside Drive, will have its annual basement sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

• St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2222 S.E. Madison, will have a garage sale in conjunction with the church's 71st anniversary from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

• Terri Hund, senior director of community stabilization at the Topeka Rescue Mission, will present a program on human trafficking during a salad luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Sunday, Aug. 18, at Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 S.W. 15th. The luncheon is sponsored by the church's United Methodist Women's group.

• Martin Gregorius will present an organ concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 S.W. 8th. Gregorius recently served as the artist-in-residence at the Sapporo Concert Hall in Kitara, Japan. He is the winner of several major international organ-playing competitions and is a noted improvisor. The concert is the season-opening event for the cathedral's Great Spaces Music and Arts Series. Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for students. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. For more information, visit www.GreatSpaces.org.

• Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 610 S.E. Lime, will have a fall revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 23. The evangelist will be the Rev. Brandon Marshall, of Fort Worth, Texas.

• Rwandan genocide survivor Immaculee Ilibagiza will present a "Message of Forgiveness, Healing and Hope" during a two-day retreat on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 S.W. 17th. The retreat will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Ilibagiza’s book "Left To Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust," a New York Times bestseller, is an account of her experience during the Rwandan genocide and how it brought her closer to God and allowed her to develop an awareness of the importance of forgiveness.

Tickets cost $57 for an individual or $76 for two people. Meals are included. All proceeds go to support Ilibagiza’s work on sharing a message of peace and forgiveness throughout the world. To register, visit www.immaculee.com.

• St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will celebrate its 151st anniversary with a musical at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. The musical's theme is "O, Sing Unto the Lord a New Song! Sing Unto the Lord, All the Earth!"

• Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 S.W. 15th, will present "Lowman's Got Talent VIII" at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The revue-style talent show is presented to raise money for the church's choir scholarship fund, which allows college students to be paid to sing in the church's chancel choir or ring in the church's bell choir.

• A dinner honoring the Rev. Max Manning, founder of Topeka-based Global Missions Inc., will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Rosewood Event Center, 3216 S.W. 29th. Manning is one of the original founders of the Topeka Rescue Mission. Speakers at the program will include various Christian leaders who have worked together with Manning in ministry. Barry Feaker, executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission, will be the master of ceremonies. For tickets or information, visit Dinner4Max.fogchurch.com.

• Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 S.E. Michigan, will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 6, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7.

• Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 S.W. 8th, will offer an eight-week support group for people experiencing grief or loss from 5:3o to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 12.

• Annunciation Catholic Church will have a picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Cigna Center, 402 N. Maple in Frankfort. A roast beef dinner with all the trimmings will be available for $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. The event also will include a cake walk, bingo, quilt raffle, children's games and silent auction. For more information, call 785-292-442.

• Hillsong Young and Free, along with special guest We Are Messengers, will be in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Connection Point Church, 10500 E. Highway 350 in Raytown, Mo. Tickets are available from $24.50 to $69.50. For information, visit premierproductions.com.

• The men's group of Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 S.E. Michigan, will sponsor a barbecue dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Antique cars will be on display as part of the barbecue dinner event.

• Christian rock group Newsboys United will present "The Greatness of Our God" tour at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave. Special guests will include Ryan Stevenson and Adam Agee, along with former dcTalk member Kevin Max. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit www.topekaperformingarts.org.