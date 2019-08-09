MONDAY, AUG. 12

HASKELL COUNTY — Haskell County Commission: 8 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 300 S. Inman St., Sublette.

KEARNY COUNTY — Kearny County Commission: 8 a.m. in the county courthouse, 304 N. Main St., Lakin.

GARDEN CITY — Landmarks Commission: 4 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

(^^^quarterly as needed)

SYRACUSE — Syracuse City Council: 5 p.m. (MT) in the council meeting room at Syracuse City Hall, 109 N. Main St.

DIGHTON — Dighton City Council: 5:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Dighton City Hall, 147 E. Long St.

GARDEN CITY — Golf Advisory Board: 7 p.m. at the Buffalo Dunes Clubhouse, 5685 S. U.S. Highway 83.

HOLCOMB — USD 363 Board of Education: 7 p.m. at the USD 363 Administrative Center, 305 Wiley St.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13



HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Commission: 8:30 a.m. (MT) in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 219 Main St., Syracuse.

GARDEN CITY — Board of Zoning: 9 a.m. in the commission chamber of the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St., as needed.

HOLCOMB — Board of Zoning: 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at the Holcomb City Hall, 200 N. Lynch St., as needed.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Community College Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. in the endowment room of the Beth Tedrow Student Center on the GCCC campus, 801 Campus Drive.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14



GARDEN CITY — Cultural Relations Board: 4:30 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

ULYSSES — Ulysses City Council: 5 p.m. in the council meeting room at Ulysses City Hall, 115 W. Grant Ave.

GARDEN CITY — Local Housing Authority: 5:30 p.m. at Pershing Manor, 606 Pershing Ave.

LAKIN — Lakin City Council: 6:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at the Administrative Building, 121 N. Main St.

HOLCOMB — Holcomb City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Holcomb City Hall, 200 N. Lynch St.

MOSCOW — Moscow City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Moscow City Hall, 107 Main St.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15



FINNEY COUNTY — Planning Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

GRAY COUNTY — Gray County Commission: 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., Cimarron.