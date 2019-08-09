Note: Starting in June 2019, The Telegram limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related charges are listed second. Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff’s Office at 620-272-3700 and the GCPD’s arrest logs are available online at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

Garden City Police Department

Monday, Aug. 5

Ted Michael Simpson, 41, 1713 Parkwood Lane, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Michael Angelo Rodriguez, 24, 1710 E. U.S. Highway 50, was arrested at 6:23 a.m. on an allegation of burglary.

Danny Guillen, 26, 2801 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on allegations of theft of property or services and interference with a law enforcement officer, as well as a municipal bond revocation.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Ernest Dewayne Brown Jr., 41, 1311 E. Fulton St., was arrested at 4:59 p.m. on an allegation of forgery, as well as an allegation of theft of property or services.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Samantha Munoz, 27, 3201 N. Campus Drive, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as an allegation of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Vanaey Lizzette Salazar, 30, 1706 N. Campus Drive, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. on an allegation of making false information.

Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, Aug. 2

Rebecca Dawn Peterson, 26, Scott City, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. on an out of state offense.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Cipriano Ramon Garcia, 18, 1204 Pinecrest Ave., was arrested at 6:59 a.m. on allegations of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Patrick Michael Slattery, 34, P.O. Box 2715, was arrested at 9:26 a.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant.

Charles Keith Guinn, 36, 1145 Cloverleaf Road, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on an allegation of possessing an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Pamela Kay Butler, 52, 1210 N. Third St., was arrested at 9 a.m. on a court ordered sanction.