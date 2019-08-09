Topeka-area residents should see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Similar conditions are expected Saturday, when highs again should top out in the upper-80s.

A chance for showers enters the picture on Sunday, with highs in the lower-90s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Patchy fog early. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

• Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

• Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.