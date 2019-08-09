Garden City Community College’s Endowment Association has announced Lynsey Robertson, Holcomb; Paige Crombie, Ulysses; Abigail Murrell, Garden City; and Kianna Dickson, Holcomb, as the 2019-2020 recipients of the Otis and Mary Lee Molz Cooperative Scholarship. The scholarship amount is equal to full tuition and standard fees for 16 credit hours at GCCC. The students will be honored at a reception hosted by the GCCC Endowment in the fall of 2019.

The Otis and Mary Lee Molz Cooperative Scholarship was established in 2014, with the largest donation made by a living donor to the GCCC's Endowment Association, for the purpose of establishing a scholarship fund. The fund provides full tuition and standard fees for Garden City Co-op employees, members, and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. A committee comprised of members from the Garden City Co-op selects the final recipients of the award each year.

Otis and Mary Lee Molz have contributed in the creation, direction, establishment, and support of cooperatives both in Kansas and in Latin America, where the couple traveled to provided education and training in agribusiness to developing cooperatives in the region. The couple were honored with the “Donor Lifetime Achievement Award” from the GCCC Endowment Association in 2016.

Endowed scholarships at GCCC are funded through the annual income generated by the principal of the endowed contribution. In 2014, the Molz couple committed to continue making contributions to the endowed scholarship fund until it met maturity at $500,000. As these were the largest academic scholarships that GCCC’s Endowment Association would award each year, the Endowment Association also committed to contributing an additional $15,000 per year through 2024, to keep up with inflation and tuition increases. Molz’ affiliation with CoBank also resulted in the bank’s additional $10,000 contribution to the scholarship fund. When the principal amount is fully funded, it will support as many as six full scholarships annually.